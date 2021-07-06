NCC Group (LON:NCC) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 190 ($2.48). Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities increased their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NCC traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 310.09 ($4.05). 278,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.38. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.20 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of £958.06 million and a P/E ratio of 68.91.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

