nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford Sells 2,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 437,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.56.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in nCino by 15.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at $5,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

