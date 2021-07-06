NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report $121.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $122.23 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $501.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.76 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -549.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

