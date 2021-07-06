Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have commented on NLTX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 69,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $390.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.99. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.95.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $161,148. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

