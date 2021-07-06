NEST Protocol (NEST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.50 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

