Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NTOIY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

