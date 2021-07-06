Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $533.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

