Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,132 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

