Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

