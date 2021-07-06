Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after acquiring an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.