Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.