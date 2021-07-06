Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

