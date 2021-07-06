Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.65.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

