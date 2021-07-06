Neurotoken Price Hits $0.0438 on Major Exchanges (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Neurotoken has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $4,326.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

