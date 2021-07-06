New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $309,453.57 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $309,453.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GBR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 14,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,565. The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

