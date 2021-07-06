New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $1.27 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in State Street were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

