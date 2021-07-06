New York Life Investments Alternatives Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York Life Investments Alternatives decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $125.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,636.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,330.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

