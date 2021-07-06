New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 2,085 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 1.7% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Twilio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $9.66 on Tuesday, hitting $398.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,705. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $1,057,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,061 shares of company stock valued at $48,240,705 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.77.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

