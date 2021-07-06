Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

