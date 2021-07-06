Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.06. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

