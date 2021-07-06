News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,869 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of News worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.