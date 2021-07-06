Newscrypto Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.35 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $107.35 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00133756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00166474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.63 or 0.99907717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.45 or 0.00970288 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,710 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,063 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

