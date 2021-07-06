Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.63. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,078.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.