NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,672.22 ($87.17).

Shares of NEXT stock traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,939.63 ($103.73). 388,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,026.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

