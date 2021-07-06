NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,209 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $61,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,936 shares of company stock worth $15,219,132 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. 111,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,060. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

