NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.46

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.46 and traded as high as C$28.00. NFI Group shares last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 97,114 shares changing hands.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

