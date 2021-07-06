NFTX (NFTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $66.49 or 0.00196211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,042 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

