NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.67. The stock had a trading volume of 280,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,315. NICE has a 1-year low of $186.16 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

