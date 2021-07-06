Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.18. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at $924,790.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,475 shares of company stock worth $998,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

