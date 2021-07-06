Niftyx Protocol Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $275,026.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

