NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.16% of NIKE worth $332,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.61. 365,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.62. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

