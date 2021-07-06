Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and $1.08 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,330.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.33 or 0.06805496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.74 or 0.01493561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00160225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00649779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00412147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00341520 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,648,269,986 coins and its circulating supply is 7,986,769,986 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

