NIX Trading 81.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $62,843.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,893.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.73 or 0.06699585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.65 or 0.01494817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00402526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00161710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.33 or 0.00629422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00421022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00331747 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,404 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

