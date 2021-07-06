Noir (NOR) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $417,164.92 and approximately $700.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.09 or 0.00284872 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,528,891 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

