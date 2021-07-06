Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 166,922.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433,734 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,393,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nokia by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,804,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

