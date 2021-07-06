Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nokia by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 254,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 155,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nokia by 12.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Nokia by 93.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 80,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.