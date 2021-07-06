Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.70 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE NOK opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.