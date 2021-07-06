Noku (NOKU) One Day Volume Hits $6,333.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Noku has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $6,333.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

