Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 176,980 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.