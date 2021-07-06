Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,978 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in American Tower by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $272.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

