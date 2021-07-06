Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,713 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

