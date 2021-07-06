Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 38,153 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.