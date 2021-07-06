Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 73,684 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,684 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.