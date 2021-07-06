Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 82,600 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

