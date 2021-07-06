Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

DocuSign stock opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of -258.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

