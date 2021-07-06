Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 664.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AAP opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $211.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.