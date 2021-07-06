Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.82 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

NYSE PNC opened at $192.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

