Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.25 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

