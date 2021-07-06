Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.31 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.73 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

