Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.97 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,579 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

